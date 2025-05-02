Tony Bryant Friday, 2 May 2025, 17:35 Compartir

The parks and gardens councillor of Benalmádena town hall, Juan Olea, visited the finalisation of the work that has been carried out in the playground of Parque La Paloma, which has been remodelled, modernised and improved to ensure the safety of the children who use the facilities.

The councillor said the work involved the installation of “a new floor where cheerful colours predominate”, adding that the council has chosen "to increase the attractions for the little ones with a slide and climbing apparatus, among other things".

"We continue with work on a daily basis in order to improve the image of the emblematic areas of the town, because these spaces are for the benefit and enjoyment of our residents and visitors," he said.

Olea explained that the park has also undergone several actions in time for the start of the summer season, with the implementation of improvements, both in its maintenance, as well as in its image, highlighting, among others, the new water lilies on the lake.