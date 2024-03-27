Renovation of Los Molinillos Roman site in Benalmádena almost complete Although originally expected to be finished by the beginning of March, the work on the archaeological remains, one of the municipality’s most important sites from the Roman period, has been delayed by “arduous technical work”

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the renovation work on the Los Molinillos archaeological site, one of the municipality’s most important sites from the Roman period, is almost complete. The work, which began in January, has a budget of 267,000 euros and includes the creation of a series of walkways, ramps and a LED lighting system so the ruins can be viewed by the public. The work also includes the erection of a perimeter fence, along with a wall to stop the possibility of “small landslides” from the adjoining plots.

Local councillor for roads and works José Luis Bergillos pointed out that the main objective involves the cleaning and enhancement of the site, which he said was “very deteriorated”, and which had been “unsafe to access for many years”.

The project is part of the rehabilitation of the historical, architectural and cultural heritage of the municipality, with the primary objective of giving the former Roman villa and salting factory “a boost as a tourist attraction”.

Although originally expected to be finished by the beginning of March, the work has been delayed by “arduous technical work”, and is now expected to be ready to open towards the end of next month.

“A series of necessary actions throughout the area have been carried out so that visitors, can view the archaeological remains in safety,” the councillor said.