Renovation of Benalmádena municipal sports centre underway The work on the complex in Arroyo de la Miel is part of a project to boost the town’s sports appeal and has an investment of more than four million euros. The ice rink, which has been closed since December 2020, will also reopen its doors soon

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, and the councillor for sports, Joaquín Villazón, visited the municipal sports complex in Arroyo de la Miel earlier this week to check the development of the improvement works that are currently in progress.

Work on the centre, the official headquarters of the Benalmádena Municipal Sports Board, will include the general renovation of the centre’s facilities, along with the installation of a new floor in the gymnasium, which has not been renewed for more than 25 years.

The work has so far included the renovation of the athletics tracks and the installation of artificial turf on the football field. In addition, the project will include the enclosure of the outdoor tennis and mini basketball courts to allow use during the winter months.

The renovations are part of a project to boost the town’s sports appeal and has an investment of more than four million euros.

The town hall also announced that the ice rink, which has been closed since December 2020, will also reopen its doors soon. The sports delegation is currently in the process putting the contract for the centre’s management out to tender.

"With all these actions, Benalmádena is once again at the forefront in terms of facilities and sports practices,” Navas said.