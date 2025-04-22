Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photograph of a gig during a previous 'Ruta del Rock'. SUR
Registration period for popular &#039;rock route&#039; in Torremolinos closes this Friday
Music

Registration period for popular 'rock route' in Torremolinos closes this Friday

Any bar or restaurant in the town which has a hospitality licence can register to take part in the event, which will be held over the weekends of 16 to 18 and 23 to 25 May

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos t

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 13:34

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the registration period for hospitality establishments of the Costa del Sol municipality to participate in the XIII Torremolinos Ruta del Rock ends on Friday 25 April.

Any premises that have an opening licence for hospitality activity and which is located in Torremolinos may participate in the popular ‘rock route’, which will be held over the weekends of 16 to 18 and 23 to 25 May.

The concerts, which can be held both inside and outside the premises, must not exceed 50 minutes and must start punctually. The council will provide the participating venues with a stage for outside performances, and promotional T-shirts to advertise the event.

Information about the rules of participation and registration forms can be obtained from:

https://www.torremolinos.es/wpsystem/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Modelo-de-solicitud-Ruta-del-Rock.pdf

surinenglish Registration period for popular 'rock route' in Torremolinos closes this Friday