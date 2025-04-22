Registration period for popular 'rock route' in Torremolinos closes this Friday

Tony Bryant Torremolinos t Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 13:34 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the registration period for hospitality establishments of the Costa del Sol municipality to participate in the XIII Torremolinos Ruta del Rock ends on Friday 25 April.

Any premises that have an opening licence for hospitality activity and which is located in Torremolinos may participate in the popular ‘rock route’, which will be held over the weekends of 16 to 18 and 23 to 25 May.

The concerts, which can be held both inside and outside the premises, must not exceed 50 minutes and must start punctually. The council will provide the participating venues with a stage for outside performances, and promotional T-shirts to advertise the event.

Information about the rules of participation and registration forms can be obtained from:

https://www.torremolinos.es/wpsystem/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Modelo-de-solicitud-Ruta-del-Rock.pdf