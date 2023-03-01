Registration opens for Swim Costa de Torremolinos competition

The race, which has a limit of 500 swimmers, will take place along the Torremolinos coastline on Saturday 29 July and will offer two distances (7 and 3.5 kilometres)

The competition has become popular event on the town's sports calendar.

Torremolinos town hall has announced that registration for the ninth Swim Costa de Torremolinos can now be made and will remain open until Wednesday 31 May.

The competition, which will be held on Saturday 29 July, will offer two distances (7 and 3.5 kilometres), and will take place along the Torremolinos coastline.

The seven-kilometre race will depart from the beach of La Carihuela at 10.30am, while the shorter race will start at El Bajondillo beach, and both will finish in Los Álamos, where refreshments will be available for all participants.

The event, which has a limit of 500 swimmers, is organised by the Sports delegation of the town hall and the Torremolinos fire brigade. The initiative was originally used as means of training fire service personnel, and over the years has progressed into a popular event on the town's sports calendar.

The sports association, Acqua Fire Torremolinos, constituted under the municipal fire services as organiser of the event encourages companies and associations to sponsor the initiative. Given the non-profit nature of the organisation, the support of the business sector together with that of public institutions has been fundamental in the success achieved in previous editions, as well as to continue favouring its growth.

Registration (www.travesiacostatorremolinos.com) costs 45 euros and 30 euros depending on the route chosen, and includes a T-shirt, swimming cap, identification bracelet, emergency nautical whistle, a participation medal, and accident and civil liability insurance.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the three classified categories.