Salvador Domínguez and Ramón Alcaide present the mountain race.
Registration opens for mountain race in Torremolinos, and there is still time to sign up
Registration opens for mountain race in Torremolinos, and there is still time to sign up

The Cañada del Lobo competition will include a 21-kilometre race, along with an intermediate route of 13 kilometres and a junior route of seven kilometres

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 16 February 2024

Torremolinos will host the first Cañada del Lobo mountain race on Sunday 3 March, a sporting event that will offer three routes through the Sierra de Torremolinos. Organised by the sports department of the town hall and the Torremolinos Mountain Club, the competition will include a 21-kilometre race, along with an intermediate route of 13 kilometres and a junior route of seven kilometres.

The initiative was announced by sports councillor, Ramón Alcaide, and Salvador Domínguez, from the Torremolinos Mountain Club, who explained that the competition is open to all federated athletes licensed by the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation (FAM) or the Spanish Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing (FEDME), as well as for non-federated runners.

More than 200 runners have already signed up for the event, which has a limit of 400 places for the three routes, and those wishing to participate have until 1 March to register. Registration costs 15 euros for those who sign up before 26 February, while those registering after this date will have to pay 20 euros.

www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es

