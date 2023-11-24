Registration for Torremolinos indoor triathlon open until 14 December

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos has announced that registration for the XXV Ciudad de Torremolinos indoor triathlon, the only competition of its kind in the province, has now opened.

The triathlon, which takes place on Sunday 17 December in the municipal sports complex, will consist of 300 metres of swimming, ten kilometres of cycling and two kilometres of running.

The competition is open to everyone, from the children's category to master's level, and trophies will be awarded to the top three in each category.

The registration period ends on Thursday 14 December at 2pm, and those wishing to participate can do so on www.torremolinos.es

Registration costs 15 euros, or 20 euros after 7 December.

Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide said, “The Virgen del Carmen indoor pool is what provides the indoor character to this unique triathlon, because it allows a competition of these characteristics to be held in the middle of December.”