Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos

The delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, visited the Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos on Friday to inspect the renovations that have taken place over the last five years.

The regional authority has financed the improvement of hospital’s facilities and equipment with funds of more than 2.2 million euros since 2020. Navarro was accompanied on a tour of the hospital by the managing director of the Virgen de la Victoria university hospital (on which the Torremolinos hospital depends), Jesús Fernández Galán, and the mayor of the municipality, Margarita del Cid.

Navarro said that this hospital has "the commitment of the Andalusian government to continue improving its facilities for the ever-growing population of this municipality".

Navarro pointed out that nearly 1.2 million euros have been allocated to actions in the mental health area of the hospital, while the radiodiagnosis equipment was replaced to offer greater precision, efficiency and safety of patients.

"The reforms and reconditioning of the communal areas for patients, with the renovation of the accesses, gardens and lobbies, allows this centre to offer its patients an ideal environment for their recovery," she added.