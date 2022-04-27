Regional government allocates 2.2 million euros to create, expand and improve the health infrastructure of Torremolinos Torremolinos town hall has signed a collaboration agreement with the Andalusian Health Service for the construction of a new health centre in Playamar

The delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, visited the Maritime Hospital (Playamar) on Monday, which is where the town's new urgencias de atención primaria (A&E) will be located. The estimated investment for the project is 995,000 euros and, if the deadline is met, the facility will be ready to open in April 2023.

The emergency department will be located on the neighbouring plot that will house the future Playamar Health Centre, a project that has been initiated with the signing of a collaboration protocol between the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and Torremolinos town hall. The SAS claimed that the new health centre, which will be the third in the municipality, “will mean both an improvement in the primary care of the citizens of the Costa del Sol, as well as for the professionals in the area”.

Navarro explained that so far more than 2.2 million euros have been allocated to the creation, expansion and improvement of the health infrastructure of Torremolinos, although the planned budget for the new health centre is around eight million euros.

“We have not stopped working for the health of the people of Malaga, promoting several projects at the same time, the fruits of which we are already seeing”, Navarro said.

The delegate, who was also accompanied by the territorial delegate for Health, Carlos Bautista, and representatives from the Maritime Hospital, also highlighted that the regional government has promoted the comprehensive reform and expansion of the Carihuela Health Centre, due to the architectural deterioration of the facility.

The drafting of the project has already been awarded and the works will begin later this year with an expected execution period of 14 months and a budget of 994,696 euros.

She also explained that the Ministry of Health intends to invest more than three million euros in functional and structural improvements of the Maritime Hospital, as well as the renovation of the hospital's ophthalmology unit.

Margarita del Cid said, “Today is a very important day because the municipality is finally beginning the path to having the health infrastructure it deserves.”