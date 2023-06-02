Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A file image from last year's Walkathon event. Karl Smallman
Put your best foot forward for Cudeca charity Walkathon

The annual fundraising event will take place in Benalmádena tomorrow, Saturday 3 June, and will offer a choice of 5 or 10km routes

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 2 June 2023, 12:57

The Cudeca foundation's annual fundraising charity Walkathon will take place in Benalmádena tomorrow, Saturday 3 June. As in previous years, it will consist of 10km and 5km routes along the promenade in Benalmádena.

Pre-registration can be made on the www.cudeca.org website and costs ten euros for adults (12 euros on the day) and seven euros for children under the age of 12 (eight euros on the day).

The longer walk will start from the Sunset Beach Club at 10am, while the shorter walk will leave at 11am. It will include live music, a giant paella for the walkers and a popular Holi festival of colours.

More than 1,300 walkers took part in the charity event in Benalmádena last year, raising over 18,000 euros

