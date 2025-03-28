Puerto Marina inquiry over 65,000 euros The president of a community association of residences in Puerto Marina, Benalmádena, is being investigated over alleged misappropriation of funds

The president of a community association of residences in Puerto Marina, Benalmádena, is being investigated over alleged misappropriation of 65,000 euros.

He is suspected of having three cash machines in the common areas and walkways below Pueblo Marinero installed and benefiting by up to 1,000 euros a month of income per ATM from the rent for the space, without telling residents.