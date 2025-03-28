Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The courts in Torremolinos. SUR
Puerto Marina inquiry over 65,000 euros

The president of a community association of residences in Puerto Marina, Benalmádena, is being investigated over alleged misappropriation of funds

Irene Quirante

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:55

The president of a community association of residences in Puerto Marina, Benalmádena, is being investigated over alleged misappropriation of 65,000 euros.

He is suspected of having three cash machines in the common areas and walkways below Pueblo Marinero installed and benefiting by up to 1,000 euros a month of income per ATM from the rent for the space, without telling residents.

