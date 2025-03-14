Prominent urban artist presents new exhibition in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Friday, 14 March 2025, 18:41 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has inaugurated the exhibition, 'Reencuentros. Hide Two', at the exhibition centre in Avenida Antonio Machado, which will be open to the public throughout March and April. The exhibition will present the work of one of the most prominent urban artists on the national scene, Malaga-born Héctor Sócrates Hurtado, known as Hide-Two. Beginning his career in 2001, his art is inspired by hip-hop culture, cinema, music and both traditional and contemporary painting. Over the years, he has established himself as a unique figure in his field, standing out for his artistic evolution and technical virtuosity across all branches of graffiti.

"Benalmádena and this key cultural centre continue to firmly support culture from a modern and up-to-date perspective," acting mayor Presi Aguilera said at the launch of the exhibition this week.

Made up of canvases, sculptures, and even customised toys, visitors can enjoy a journey through Hide Two’s artistic career, with pieces that reflect his ability to blend figurative painting with the stylistic diversity of lettering.

Renowned for his mastery with spray paint, his work has left its mark on walls across Spain, as well as in countries like England, Belgium, and the USA. In 2023, his talent was recognised when he won first place in the national graffiti competition, both in the overall ranking and in the lettering category.

As part of this initiative, several workshops have been organised at the centre, along with a special street show that will be held in Plaza Olé on Sunday 6 April: this will feature breakdance performances, while the artist will demonstrate his skill on several giant plant pots installed in the square especially for the event.

