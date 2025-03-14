Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of the exhibition. SUR
Prominent urban artist presents new exhibition in Benalmádena
Culture

Prominent urban artist presents new exhibition in Benalmádena

The collection, inspired by hip-hop culture, cinema and music, can be viewed at the exhibition centre in Avenida Antonio Machado throughout March and April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 14 March 2025, 18:41

Benalmádena town hall has inaugurated the exhibition, 'Reencuentros. Hide Two', at the exhibition centre in Avenida Antonio Machado, which will be open to the public throughout March and April. The exhibition will present the work of one of the most prominent urban artists on the national scene, Malaga-born Héctor Sócrates Hurtado, known as Hide-Two. Beginning his career in 2001, his art is inspired by hip-hop culture, cinema, music and both traditional and contemporary painting. Over the years, he has established himself as a unique figure in his field, standing out for his artistic evolution and technical virtuosity across all branches of graffiti.

"Benalmádena and this key cultural centre continue to firmly support culture from a modern and up-to-date perspective," acting mayor Presi Aguilera said at the launch of the exhibition this week.

Made up of canvases, sculptures, and even customised toys, visitors can enjoy a journey through Hide Two’s artistic career, with pieces that reflect his ability to blend figurative painting with the stylistic diversity of lettering.

Renowned for his mastery with spray paint, his work has left its mark on walls across Spain, as well as in countries like England, Belgium, and the USA. In 2023, his talent was recognised when he won first place in the national graffiti competition, both in the overall ranking and in the lettering category.

As part of this initiative, several workshops have been organised at the centre, along with a special street show that will be held in Plaza Olé on Sunday 6 April: this will feature breakdance performances, while the artist will demonstrate his skill on several giant plant pots installed in the square especially for the event.

ce@benalmadena.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  5. 5 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  6. 6 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  7. 7 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  9. 9 The Loring family: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  10. 10 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Prominent urban artist presents new exhibition in Benalmádena