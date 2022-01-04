The procession of the Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela in Torremolinos to be promoted Junta declares the procession to be a Festival of Tourist Interest

The Junta de Andalucía has declared the procession of the Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela in Torremolinos to be a Festival of Tourist Interest.

The territorial delegate for Tourism in Malaga, Nuria Rodríguez, met with the new mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, on 3 January to confirm the promotion. Rodríguez said, “Although Torremolinos stands out for its beaches, its wide range of gastronomy, its important hotels and its location a few minutes from Malaga airport, the plus of authenticity is provided by celebrations such as the procession of the Virgen del Carmen, a unique and highly anticipated event.”

The procession has deep roots in the popular Costa del Sol town which has for the past 30 years been held on 16 July and attracts more that 25,000 to watch the event.

The Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela is both the patron saint and honorary mayor of Torremolinos. The procession starts in the fishing district of Carihuela from the parish of Nuestra Señora del Carmen and concludes at to the Playa del Rincón del Sol where the traditional seafaring mass is celebrated.

“It is a tradition that has not only become an indispensable moment for locals but also for many visitors who come to the municipality to participate in this festival every summer,” Rodríguez added.