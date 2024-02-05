Popular Benalmádena beach bar receives second lease of life after 30-year concession awarded to Marbella company

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the La Perla beach bar in Benalmádena reached a satisfactory conclusion last week, when it was announced that the bar will be renovated and reopened under new management.

The ‘chiringuito’, located in a quiet cove close to the Holiday World hotel resort, had apparently been under threat of demolition, but the town hall has announced that the regional government has recently granted La Reserva de Marbella SA the concession of 270 square metres of public maritime-terrestrial domain for a period of 30 years.

“With this solution, the authority has taken a step forward in the continuity of this bar. A demolition order has never been issued, although this news was transmitted due to misinformation,” beaches councillor Presi Aguilera said.

La Reserva de Marbella belongs to the Peñarroya group, the owner of the hotel resort, and the councillor pointed out that everything indicates that the beach bar will become part of the services provided by the complex, known as 'Los Elefantes' (the elephants), due to the sculptures on the roundabout at the main entrance.

Aguilera told SUR last summer that after the departure of the previous owner, a homeless person illegally moved into the premises. Following weeks of negotiations, the occupation was finally resolved after the town hall promised to provide support to the person.