Police investigate alleged rape of 22-year-old woman at nightclub in Torremolinos

Europa Press Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers are investigating after a nightclub bouncer allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman in Torremolinos.

According to the victim's statement, she was on her own when the man whisked her into the storeroom of the nightclub and forced her to have sex at some time between 5am and 6am on Wednesday 13 September, newspaper Malaga Hoy reported.

The woman, who was under the influence of alcohol, went home but reported the alleged incident when she woke up later that morning.

As yet there have been no arrests, the police force has confirmed to Europa Press.