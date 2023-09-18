Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police investigate alleged rape of 22-year-old woman at nightclub in Torremolinos
Crime

A bouncer at the club allegedly forced the victim to have sex with him inside a storeroom

Europa Press

Torremolinos

Monday, 18 September 2023, 16:13

National Police officers are investigating after a nightclub bouncer allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman in Torremolinos.

According to the victim's statement, she was on her own when the man whisked her into the storeroom of the nightclub and forced her to have sex at some time between 5am and 6am on Wednesday 13 September, newspaper Malaga Hoy reported.

The woman, who was under the influence of alcohol, went home but reported the alleged incident when she woke up later that morning.

As yet there have been no arrests, the police force has confirmed to Europa Press.

