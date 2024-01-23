Picasso acquisition to offer 'unprecedented boost to cultural appeal of Benalmádena'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 13:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and Francisco Javier García, head of Colección Fracaral, signed an agreement on Monday for the temporary acquisition of a set of graphic works by Pablo Picasso.

The collection of around 200 works by the Malaga painter will become part of the municipal heritage for 20 years, which Lara said will give “an unprecedented boost to the cultural and artistic appeal of Benalmadena”.

The temporary transfer of the works is expected to take place by the end of 2024, after a group of experts carry out an in-depth study and technical cataloguing of the collection.

The mayor stressed that one of his priorities is to “turn the municipality into a cultural benchmark on the Costa del Sol”, placing the municipality on the map as a reference destination for cultural tourism. Lara added that the acquisition will allow Benalmádena to develop a first-class exhibition program in key facilities such as the municipal exhibition centre, and at the new Casa de Cultura in Benalmádena Pueblo, which is expected to be opened this year.

Last year, Benalmádena hosted the exhibition, Picasso Graphic Work, which included 30 prints, an exhibition that Lara said had been “very well received”. The new collection includes prints and illustrated books produced during different creative stages of Picasso’s career, which the mayor claimed will “allow us to enjoy his artistic evolution”.