St Patrick's Day celebration in Benalmádena on 17 March cancelled at last minute The President of The Irish Association of Spain said that the bad weather and supply issues made the staging of the event "too risky"

The Irish Association of Spain has announced that the St Patrick’s Day celebration that was scheduled to take place in the Plaza Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena) on Thursady 17 March has now been cancelled.

The party, which is traditionally inaugurated by the arrival of the procession from the train station, was due to kick off at around 1pm, but due to the atrocious weather conditions, among other things, the organisers have decided to postpone the event.

Lockdown

Irish nationals along the coast and those who assume the identity for the day had been looking forward to the first St Patrick’s Day event for three years. The huge street party was cancelled just days before the event in 2020, when the lockdown was enforced; while last year’s event was also cancelled due to the restrictions enforced to combat the spread of the virus.

The association’s president, Terry McKinley, said, “We are very sorry for the late notice, but the Benalmadena celebration has been cancelled. This is due to a number of factors, including the bad weather and some supply issues, which just make it too risky.”