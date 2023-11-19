Overturned car causes six kilometres of traffic tailbacks on A-7 motorway near Benalmádena

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

An overturned car caused serious traffic delays this Sunday, 19 November, on the A-7 motorway that runs along the Costa del Sol. The incident caused up to six kilometres of traffic tailbacks at Benalmádena, heading in the direction of Malaga. According to the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), no other vehicles were involved in the accident and there are no reports of any injuries.

The car overturned at kilometre 1004, just before the Benalmádena exit onto the dual carriageway. The accident forced the closure of the left-hand lane, causing major traffic jams in the area. At the moment, the cause of the accident is unknown.