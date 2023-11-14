Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Off-duty cop helps catch three robbers who fled with rucksack containing 10,000 euros on the Costa del Sol
Off-duty cop helps catch three robbers who fled with rucksack containing 10,000 euros on the Costa del Sol

Local Police units in Torremolinos and Benalmádena, as well as National Police force officers, were involved in a dramatic high-speed chase as the getaway vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and ran several red lights

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 15:19

Three men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a man's rucksack containing 10,000 euros inside and fled from police in a dramatic high-speed chase along the Costa del Sol.

An off-duty cop first alerted Local Police in Torremolinos about three suspiciously behaving men inside a parked car near a supermarket on Monday afternoon 13 November. According to the officer, the three men were behaving in a nervous manner and seemed to be keeping watch of something.

The men then allegedly suddenly sprung into action and allegedly struck a man on the head after tackling him from behind and grabbed the rucksack he was carrying. There was 10,000 euros inside. The robbers then speed off in the getaway vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road towards Benalmádena, sparking a dramatic police chase which involved Local Police units in Torremolinos and Benalmádena, as well as National Police force officers.

According to sources, the getaway car came dangerously close to hitting pedestrians as it drove in the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic, ran several red lights and struck several cars.

Pursuit

The suspects reached Calle Montilla in Benalmádena, where a police vehicle managed to catch up with them and block them. The three men allegedly tried to continue their escape by ramming the police vehicle. They then allegedly tried to flee on foot but were eventually arrested.

Officers recovered the black rucksack which, according to sources, contained a bundle of banknotes worth a total of 10,000 euros, the victim's documents, another 600 euros in a wallet and 820 euros in Ukrainian currency.

