Norwegian community "strengthens its ties" in Benalmádena with a series of marching band parades The Costa del Sol Tropical Festival will include 11 bands consisting of more than 450 Norwegian musicians, who will perform in Benalmádena Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel

The town's mayor, Víctor Navas, with some of the Norwegian musicians. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall is promoting a series of parades performed by 11 marching bands to highlight the town’s strong connection with its Norwegian community.

Under the banner of the Costa del Sol Tropical Festival, the initiative, which was launched by the mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, will include the participation of more than 450 Norwegian musicians.

They will parade through the streets of Benalmádena Pueblo on Sunday 26 June at 5.30pm, ending with a special performance at the Santo Domingo Church, before heading to the Colomares Castle for a concert in which all the bands will participate.

On Tuesday 28 June, the bands will parade through the streets of Arroyo de la Miel, starting at the Pueblosol district at 5.30pm. This will be followed by a concert in the Plaza de la Mezquita.

Benalmádena has around 300 Norwegian residents and also boasts the only Norwegian school (Den Norske Skolen) on the Costa del Sol. The coast has around 2,500-3,000 Norwegian residents, although some of the musicians are coming from Norway.

The mayor said, “The great harmony that exists between the large community of Norwegians and our municipality make it possible to organise this type of event, which contributes to strengthen their ties in our town.”