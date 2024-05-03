Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An example of the poor condition of the footbridge. SUR
Who is responsible for repair of &#039;dangerous&#039; footbridge over train tracks leading to busy school in Torremolinos?
Safety

Who is responsible for repair of 'dangerous' footbridge over train tracks leading to busy school in Torremolinos?

Locals have drawn attention to the deplorable state of the structure over the C1 Malaga-Fuengirola commuter line that neither Spain's rail infrastructure company (Adif) nor the town hall recognise as their property

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 3 May 2024, 06:46

Between Calles John Lennon and Ava Gardner in Torremolinos there is a pedestrian footbridge designed to cross the Cercanías C1 commuter line rail tracks, which, with each passing day, looks worse and, what is even more worrying, represents a greater safety threat.

The Izquierda Unida-Podemos councillor in the Costa del Sol town, David Tejeiro, said: "This footbridge has been closed for many years, because it has structural problems and is a danger". There was "a little fence", the councillor said, which prevented access, but it is now open and nobody has secured it again. He highlighted that there is a risk that some of the children attending the Atenea school, through carelessness or "playing", could decide to climb this structure, which is in terrible condition, so it could result in an accident. In addition, he pointed out that, "on the Los Álamos side (the school side) the parapet that prevents landslides onto the road has disappeared". What is more worrying, he fears that the footbridge itself could collapse, due to the cracks in its structure, which would affect the commuter train route which runs between Malaga and Fuengirola.

The councillor is not the first person to raise awareness to this problem. The AMPA Torremar, which represents the parents of the children at the school, has long been drawing attention to the need to fix the flyover, which avoids pedestrians having to make a long detour. In fact, as they argue, the repair of the footbridge is a request that is included, in writing, among other measures to improve the environment in the report prepared to implement a walking route to the Atenea school. However, the intervention has yet to be carried out.

IU-Podemos believes that it is the responsibility of the town hall to maintain this infrastructure in perfect condition, "even if it is not theirs". The political coalition demands that, as soon as possible, the accesses to the footbridge are sealed and the remaining deficiencies in the enclosure are rectified so that, subsequently, a complete repair can be carried out to allow its use.

Doubts about maintenance

But who owns the footbridge? The Administrator of Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif), which is charged with the management of most of Spain's railway infrastructure, makes it clear that it is not theirs. The explanation is as follows: As a general rule, the public entity is in charge of footbridges of this type that serve as an entrance or exit to Renfe stations, not of others, as is the case of the one between Calles John Lennon and Ava Gardner, which gives continuity to the urban fabric. Furthermore, as far as the Atenea school is concerned, Adif pointed out that its construction was the responsibility of the ministry of public works, within the framework of the work to improve the Malaga-Fuengirola railway line, which were carried out in the early years of this century. The normal course of action, the company pointed out, would have been for the town hall to take responsibility for this pedestrian bridge once it was finished, but this was not the case, despite the efforts made, and it remains in limbo.

The council claims that, on several occasions, it has contacted Adif to address a solution for this problem, and of other footbridges, precisely because of doubts as to which entity is responsible for their care, but without success. However, as it pointed out, the municipal desire is one of total collaboration and dialogue to put an end to the controversy.

