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The Saltwater Sisters group enjoy a dip in the sea. SUR

New women's community group takes the plunge

The Saltwater Sisters was formed to provide a warm and supportive space for women through the experience of swimming in the sea together

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 13:58

A new community initiative has been launched on the Costa del Sol with the aim of uniting women through the simple yet powerful experience of swimming in the sea together.

Founded by Emma Thorne Lees, Saltwater Sisters endeavours to provide a warm and supportive space for women - especially those navigating major life changes - to reconnect with themselves and build meaningful relationships.

“There’s something incredibly grounding about the seas, but what’s even more powerful is what else happens – the conversations, the laughter and the sense that you’re not doing life on your own,” Lees said.

She added that the group "reflects a growing desire among women for real-life connection, wellbeing and community, outside in nature in an increasingly busy and disconnected world”.

The group meets twice a week (9am on Tuesdays and 10am on Sundays) at Carvajal beach and welcomes women of all swimming abilities. It will also arrange a monthly “midlife reset and release” walk in Torremuelle, Benalmadena, the first of which takes place on Friday 17th April.

“What started as a small, informal meet-up has naturally evolved into something much more meaningful - supporting women, many of them expats, to feel less alone, build friendships and reconnect with themselves,” Lees concluded.

For more information, WhatsApp Emma - 711005716.

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surinenglish New women's community group takes the plunge

New women&#039;s community group takes the plunge