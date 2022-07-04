The remodelled La Nogalera train station in Torremolinos is officially opened, at a cost of seven million euros The Costa del Sol railway station is one of the busiest on the C-1 local line, which runs from Malaga city centre to Fuengirola

The official opening of the remodelled railway station at La Nogalera in Torremolinos has taken place today, Monday 4 July, and it is now completely accessible to travellers with reduced mobility.

The president of the Renfe railway operating company, Isaías Táboas, the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid and the government’s representative in Andalucía, Pedro Fernánadez, were there for the opening ceremony, four and a half years after the project was approved.

The main improvements in the project, which has cost over seven million euros, include an accessible route between the Plaza de La Nogalera and the concourse, with a new panoramic lift and two escalators as well as a staircase. The lobby has been redesigned and now has a new customer service, sales and information counter, and there are also two lifts inside the station to assist passengers who need to use the underpass under the tracks to reach another platform.

La Nogalera is on the C-1 Costa del Sol local line, which runs from Malaga city centre to Fuengirola. It is one of the busiest stations, used by nearly 5,000 passengers a day, and this figure increases considerably at Easter and during the summer.