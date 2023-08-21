Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillor for Beaches and technicians from the department next to the new machinery. L. Cádiz
New equipment to fight invasive algae problem on the Costa del Sol
Environment

New equipment to fight invasive algae problem on the Costa del Sol

It will allow for more efficient cleaning of the most difficult to access beaches in Benalmádena so the town remains a "first class destination of excellence that truly cares for its beaches"

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 21 August 2023, 13:26

Benalmádena has purchase new machinery to help combat invasive algae, which is increasingly present on the town's coasts, as it is all along the Costa del Sol shores. This new machinery will allow the workers of the company in charge of the waste collection service on the sands to access the most difficult areas, such as the Torrevigía, Playa Bonita or Torremuelle beaches.

For all cleaning and waste collection operations on the beaches, Benalmádena town hall now has two new tractors, a pick-up, a five-seater van, a nine-seater van, a six-wheel quad, an algae remover and a beach cleaner, as well as a brushcutter and a double-axle trailer.

The councillor for Beaches, Presi Aguilera, who watched the operation of new machinery on Malapesquera beach, said the council "has to solve a problem derived from nature, a real problem, which requires more investment - including from the central government - if we want to continue being a first class destination of excellence that truly cares for its beaches".

"Other municipalities such as Estepona also tackle this problem with their own resources. This summer Benalmádena also wants its beaches to be a reference to follow and the arrival of new machinery puts us at the same level as other neighbouring municipalities," explained Aguilera.

The Asian algae, classified as an "invasive species", affects a large part of the coast of Malaga province, and is also a real problem for the fishing sector on the coast. "We want the public to be fully aware of the work we are carrying out to collect it, a time-consuming job that is already seeing great results with the arrival of new tools and machinery," said the councillor.

