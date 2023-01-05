More than 500 homes in Arroyo de la Miel to receive aid from urban regeneration fund In excess of one million euros has been allocated to these properties, many of which are over 35 years old and require expensive improvements that the owners cannot fully finance themselves

The councillor for Town Planning and the Mayor of Benalmádena in Arroyo de la Miel this week. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has announced that a total of 535 homes will benefit from subsidies from the Area of Regeneration and Urban Renewal plan (ARRU) allocated by the government. The project is managed by the Junta de Andalucía and co-financed by the council and the owners of the properties.

More than one million euros has been allocated to these properties, many of which are over 35 years old and require expensive improvements that the owners cannot fully finance themselves.

The homes, the majority of which are in apartment complexes, that will benefit from the subsidies are all in Arroyo de la Miel, specifically in the areas of Carranque, Patronato and the Gamonal.

The grants were confirmed earlier this week by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, and the councillor for Town Planning, María Isabel Ruiz, who said: “Among the works included in this call for subsidies are accessibility works, the renovation of facades, removal of asbestos and the waterproofing of roofs, along with other improvements that the homes in this area of Arroyo de la Miel need most.”