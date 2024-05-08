Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants set off at last year's bike and skate day in Torremolinos. SUR
More than 300 people already signed up for fun Torremolinos bike and skate day event
Leisure

More than 300 people already signed up for fun Torremolinos bike and skate day event

There is still time to sign up for the event on Sunday 12 May which features a five-kilometre route through the streets of the Costa del Sol resort on bicycle, roller skates, scooter or skateboard

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:28

Compartir

Torremolinos will host its popular bicycle and skate day on Sunday 12 May, a free recreational sports event marking its 29th year. Organised by the sports department of the town hall, more than 300 people have already registered for the non-competitive event.

The five-kilometre route will start and finish in Plaza Blas Infante, after which, a presentation will be held in Plaza Federico García Lorca. Prizes will be offered for the school with the highest participation, the most original fancy-dress costume, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle, among other categories.

Participants can also take part in a raffle, which will offer a total of 22 bicycles, among other prizes.

The event, which promotes sports values and healthy habits, offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a morning with family or friends while embarking on a route through the streets of the town on a bicycle, skates, scooter or skateboard.

The event is organised as part of the town hall’s campaign to promote cycling and skating as a healthy way to travel during the summer.

The initiative has the support of Centro Juguete toy shop, and the collaboration of the Torremolinos bike route sports association, the La Tribu sports club and the Torremolinos Vikings bike association.

Registration can be made online (https://deportes.torremolinos.es), at the San Miguel sports complex, or on the day of the event, which starts at 10am.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  2. 2 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?
  3. 3 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  4. 4 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  5. 5 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  6. 6 Why is Mother's Day celebrated in Spain today, the first Sunday in May?
  7. 7 Almost 1,000 participants enjoy third Olyimpic-style sports initiative for Malaga business start-ups
  8. 8 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre
  9. 9 Cártama police 'increase safety of public and officers' with new electronic temporary immobilisation weapon
  10. 10 Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad