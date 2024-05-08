More than 300 people already signed up for fun Torremolinos bike and skate day event

Participants set off at last year's bike and skate day in Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos will host its popular bicycle and skate day on Sunday 12 May, a free recreational sports event marking its 29th year. Organised by the sports department of the town hall, more than 300 people have already registered for the non-competitive event.

The five-kilometre route will start and finish in Plaza Blas Infante, after which, a presentation will be held in Plaza Federico García Lorca. Prizes will be offered for the school with the highest participation, the most original fancy-dress costume, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle, among other categories.

Participants can also take part in a raffle, which will offer a total of 22 bicycles, among other prizes.

The event, which promotes sports values and healthy habits, offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a morning with family or friends while embarking on a route through the streets of the town on a bicycle, skates, scooter or skateboard.

The event is organised as part of the town hall’s campaign to promote cycling and skating as a healthy way to travel during the summer.

The initiative has the support of Centro Juguete toy shop, and the collaboration of the Torremolinos bike route sports association, the La Tribu sports club and the Torremolinos Vikings bike association.

Registration can be made online (https://deportes.torremolinos.es), at the San Miguel sports complex, or on the day of the event, which starts at 10am.