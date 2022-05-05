Benalmádena mayor pays surprise visit to language exchange students The weekly language sessions have been running for more than 12 years and are organised to offer Spanish and British residents in the town the chance to meet and learn each other’s languages

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, visited the Innova Centre earlier this week to meet with the participants of the language exchange session, and also, the members of the local petanque club.

The weekly language sessions have been running for more than 12 years and are organised to offer Spanish and British residents in the town the chance to meet and learn each other’s languages.

The mayor said that the free initiative serves as an opportunity to “strengthen integration” and also to help participants to make new friends, while offering lessons to those “without the ability to attend private lessons”.

“In Benalmádena we offer all the possibilities to learn languages, either through the regulated teaching courses that we offer from the town hall, or through these language exchange days, which also serve to promote good citizenship and coexistence,” he said.

Arroyo de la Miel Petanque Club

After meeting with the language students, Navas, who is also the councillor for foreign residents, held a meeting with members of the Arroyo de la Miel Petanque Club , the oldest in the municipality.

The group, which meets at the facility three times a week, consists of several different nationalities, although the majority of its members are British.

The mayor promised that the council will expand the club and improve the facilities, “seeing as it has become too small for the intense activity of the group”.