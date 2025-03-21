Marítimo hospital in Torremolinos to house new emergency department The work has a budget of 2.5 million euros and will involve moving the emergency service from the San Miguel health centre

José Rodríguez Cámara TORREMOLINOS. Friday, 21 March 2025, 13:15

Plans are moving forward towards the renovation and refurbishment of part of the Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos to house the town's primary care emergency department. According to the regional government's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, the project to convert tone wing of the building is at the stage prior to putting the contract out to tender.

The work has a budget of 2.5 million euros and will involve moving the emergency service from the San Miguel health centre. Plans also include the construction of a new primary care centre for Playamar on land next to the Marítimo hospital.

The Marítimo, a building of great historical value, is currently part of the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria group and is used for some outpatients services. It also has a mental health unit that has just received 1.2 million euros for the refurbishment of rooms, among other improvements.

Recent improvements also include the substitution of X-ray equipment and gardening work on the grounds.

Opened in 1933, the Marítimo was originally a hospital for the treatment of infectious diseases. It is located by the sea and has rooms that enjoy natural light in different pavilions on land with trees and gardens.