Man arrested for smashing cash machines with a hammer in Torremolinos

He was detained by police despite claiming that he only "wanted to take his pay out"

The damage caused to one of the ATMs

Several passers-by in Torremolinos recorded the scene with their mobile phones when a 63-year-old man allegedly started hitting a bank cash machine with a hammer. He then threatened them when they tried to intervene.

Local Police officers, alerted by a telephone call, raced to the bank and several eyewitnesses explained that the individual was smashing the ATMs with a hammer while stating that he "wanted to take out his pay".

Police found that three cash machines had been damaged, two of them with dents and cracks on their screens, as well as signs of other blows, and a third that had suffered a heavy blow that broke the screen and rendered it unusable.

Officers located the alleged culprit and arrested him. The man was known to them from previous incidents in the town.