Benalmádena to work with real estate sector to promote long-term rentals in preference to tourist accommodation The mayor explained that the idea is to facilitate access to housing not only to families and young people, but also for people who come to the Costa del Sol town to work

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it will collaborate with the local real estate sector in order to promote long-term rentals in the municipality in preference to tourist accommodation.

The town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, pointed out that, since 2015, the number of beds in homes intended for rental for tourism purposes had increased from 2,000 to almost 25,000 by 2022, an increase he described as a “huge problem”.

The mayor and the councillor for General Administration, Sergio Torralvo, held a meeting on Wednesday with local real estate agents to discuss policies for easier access and a reduction in rental costs to long-term housing, which the mayor said must take priority.

Mayor of Benalmádena holds meeting with local real estate sector. / SUR

“In Benalmádena there is a shortage of access to long-term housing as a result of the high demand for tourist accommodation in the municipality. In September, we will launch a social housing policy to promote long-term rentals with aid of up to 6,000 euros,” he said.

The mayor explained that the idea is to facilitate access to housing not only to families and young people, but also for people who come to Benalmádena to work. For this to be accomplished, Navas said that the best way would be to “expand the supply of housing for residential rental in order to contribute to a price drop”.