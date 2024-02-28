Local producers band together for Taste of Malaga foodie fair in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 17:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

The popular Sabor a Málaga food and drink market returns to Torremolinos from Thursday 29 February until Sunday 3 March, a gathering of 36 producers from all over the province who will offer products typical of their area. These include towns such as Alhaurín el Grande, Ardales, Campillos, Cártama, Mijas, Nerja, Ronda, Valle de Abdalajís, Vélez-Málaga and Yunquera.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample, and purchase, a variety of hams and pork products, cheeses, extra virgin olive oils, preserves, pastries and sweets, wines and artisan beers, among other things.

The promotional brand of the provincial authority has organised a programme of around 20 activities that will focus on the qualities and characteristics of the products produced in the Malaga province, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations.

The market, which will be installed in Avenida Palma de Mallorca, is part of the town’s Semana Blanca activities, so a series of open-air musical performances and flamenco dance shows have been organised to take place over the weekend.

For a full schedule of activities and events, see www.torremolinos.es