Local Norwegians celebrate the country's Constitution Day in Benalmádena

Trudi Jahren, head of the Norwegian school, and Víctor Navas, mayor of Benalmadena, together at the Constitution Day celebrations. / ALEKK M. SAANDERS

Dozens gathered on the streets of Benalmadena this 17 May to celebrate Norway's annual National Day, an occasion that remembers the signing of the country's constitution in 1814.

Among those present were the mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, and children and teachers from the local Norwegian school and a local Jacaranda school.

Norway and Spain flags were flown, while some children dressed up in traditional Norwegian clothing.

After both the countries' anthems were played by the marching band, the mayor and Trude Jahren, the school's head teacher, said a few words to mark the occasion.

"The absence of serious conflicts here in our small community makes it easy to forget that freedom isn't something apparent to many people," said Jahren, head of the Den Norske Skolen school. "We want to direct our thoughts to Ukraine today."

Jahren thanked the marching band for playing their traditional songs well, and the police and local politicians for their year-on-year presence. Moreover, she said that it's not just about celebrating National Day, but to remember people's freedom across the globe.

After the parade, activities moved on into the school.