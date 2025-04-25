Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photograph of a previous King's Day in La Carihuela. SUR
Dutch community on the Costa gets ready to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
What to do

Dutch community on the Costa gets ready to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

A large-scale Koningsdag party will be held in La Carihuela on Saturday with live music, a street market and traditional cuisine

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 25 April 2025, 08:13

Dutch communities from towns along the Costa del Sol will come together on Saturday 26 April to celebrate Koningsdag, or King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands. Held in recognition of King Willem-Alexander's birthday, the event will be held in Plaza Chiriva in La Carihuela between 1pm and 8pm. Visitors will enjoy live performances by Dutch artistes and a street market offering handicraft products, such as ceramics, embroidered garments and handmade wooden clogs, among other things.

Organised by the cultural department of the town hall and the Voom Voom Club, there will also be food stalls with traditional Dutch cuisine, including the popular braadworst sausages, meatballs and herring, along with an array of artisan beers brewed in the Netherlands.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of Dutch nationals, as well as other residents and tourists, who danced, sang and generally had a good time to celebrate the King's 57th birthday. King Willem-Alexander's birthday is 27th April, but when it falls on a Sunday, the festivities are always held on the Saturday.

La Carihuela has long had an association with the Dutch (Torremolinos has in excess of 700 registered Dutch nationals), which is why the council approved the naming one of the streets in the neighbourhood the Kingdom of Holland.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair makes welcome return to Benalmádena
  2. 2 Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle
  3. 3 Top-of-the-range model aircraft take to the skies of the Costa del Sol this weekend
  4. 4

    This is how 1.2 billion dollars of cocaine were transported in a narco-submarine
  5. 5 Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble
  6. 6 Country fair to be held in support of businesses in Malaga village hit by devastating autumn floods
  7. 7 The little jungle guardian: Spain's first Malayan tapir calf is born
  8. 8 Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
  9. 9 Cudeca charity foundation on the Costa appeals for donations as wardrobes change from winter to summer
  10. 10 Six hundred kilos of free grilled sardines on offer during Labour Day festivities in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Dutch community on the Costa gets ready to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands