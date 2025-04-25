Dutch community on the Costa gets ready to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 25 April 2025, 08:13 Compartir

Dutch communities from towns along the Costa del Sol will come together on Saturday 26 April to celebrate Koningsdag, or King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands. Held in recognition of King Willem-Alexander's birthday, the event will be held in Plaza Chiriva in La Carihuela between 1pm and 8pm. Visitors will enjoy live performances by Dutch artistes and a street market offering handicraft products, such as ceramics, embroidered garments and handmade wooden clogs, among other things.

Organised by the cultural department of the town hall and the Voom Voom Club, there will also be food stalls with traditional Dutch cuisine, including the popular braadworst sausages, meatballs and herring, along with an array of artisan beers brewed in the Netherlands.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of Dutch nationals, as well as other residents and tourists, who danced, sang and generally had a good time to celebrate the King's 57th birthday. King Willem-Alexander's birthday is 27th April, but when it falls on a Sunday, the festivities are always held on the Saturday.

La Carihuela has long had an association with the Dutch (Torremolinos has in excess of 700 registered Dutch nationals), which is why the council approved the naming one of the streets in the neighbourhood the Kingdom of Holland.