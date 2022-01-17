Business associations show support for project to improve Benalmádena Costa Based on similar initiatives in Madrid and Barcelona, the project will serve to improve mobility, revitalise the promenade, attract retailers and mainline franchises, and regenerate the environment with new green spaces

Benalmádena Town hall has held a meeting with representatives of the Benamádena traders association,ACEB, the Costa del Sol hoteliers association AEHCOS and the Benalmádena Costa business and tourist services association AESTB, to present its new project for the improvement and transformation of Benalmádena Costa.

The meeting on Friday was chaired by the mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, the councillor for Town Planning, María Isabel Ruiz, and the councillor for Mobility, Javier Marín.

Navas outlined the details of the renovation initiative which will be developed during the coming months, pointing out that his council has taken the opportunity to exchange ideas and suggestions for ways to move forward with a project that will involve the “greatest economic investment the area has undergone in the last few decades”.

"Within the process of citizen participation that enforces our development of the sustainable urban development strategy, EDUSI, for Benalmádena, today we have held a meeting with local associations to explain the latest advances in the remodelling and revitalisation project of Avenida Antonio Machado,” explained the mayor.

The mayor claimed that the project has taken into account the results of a pilot test that began in May 2021, a project that reduced the Torremolinos-bound carriageway of Avenida Antonio Machado to one lane to cut emissions and improve public transport services.

The reduction to one lane of the avenue in order to provide a lane for cycles and non-polluting vehicles displeased a lot of locals, but the council argues that this is one of a series of measures to make Benalmádena Costa more attractive for tourism and shopping.

The new project will include the installation of wider pavements, leisure facilities and will facilitate parking and pedestrian access.

The town hall believes that this is the “opportune moment” to renovate the main coastal road, especially the area between the ‘windmill’ and ‘sails’ roundabouts, which is one of areas most in need of renovation.

Based on similar initiatives in Madrid and Barcelona, the project, which has received the support of AEHCOS, ACEB and AESTB, will serve to improve mobility, revitalise the promenade, attract retailers and mainline franchises, and regenerate the environment with new green spaces.

"We are very pleased that the commitment to the development of a new model for the coast is taking shape with the involvement of local associations and residents," the mayor said.﻿