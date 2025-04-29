Literary festival transforms Benalmádena into the 'epicentre of culture on the Costa del Sol'

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:48 Compartir

Hundreds of people with a passion for books visited the 'Letras B' literary festival in Benalmádena last weekend, a three-day event that presented renowned authors, stands dedicated to local writers and children’s workshops.

Held at El Castillo del Bil Bil, the event included presentations by several literary figures, such as Spanish writer, poet and playwright Alana Portero, whose books have a specific focus on the reality of trans women; and novelist Silvia Hidalgo, winner of the Tusquets award for novels in 2023.

The festival also focused on younger readers, with workshops, storytelling and talks by renowned authors of children’s books, Teresa Blanch and José Labari.

The event was attended by the delegate in Malaga for tourism, culture and sport of the regional government, Carlos García, and Benalmádena councillor for equality, Jésica Trujillo, who said that the initiative had “put Benalmádena in the spotlight as the epicentre of culture on the Costa del Sol”.

“This is a festival that aspires to become like similar ones held in large cities such as Malaga, Madrid or Barcelona,” Trujillo added.