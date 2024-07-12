Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Town hall officials analysed the damage on Wednesday this week. SUR
Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by &#039;football-night vandalism&#039;
Crime

Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by 'football-night vandalism'

Local Police have already arrested a person allegedly involved in the damage

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:09

Opciones para compartir

Spain's football victory over France on Tuesday night sparked euphoria in many places. One of them was the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, in Benalmádena, where the celebrations ended in mourning for the destruction of an iconic fountain, located for decades in front of the church on the esplanade leading to the train station in the centre of the town.

Benalmádena town hall said on Wednesday that Local Police had already arrested a person allegedly involved in the damage. He is underage.

"The damage is irreversible," said councillor Juan Olea, "We will pursue all avenues to ensure those responsible for this act of vandalism are held accountable for the high costs they have caused". He added that it was an attack on "the heritage of the people of Benalmádena".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  2. 2 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  3. 3 Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 The episode of the iconic Spanish TV programme filmed on the Costa del Sol that was never shot
  5. 5 Plans advance for new desalination plant on drought-stricken eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  7. 7 Fuengirola fishermen recreate ancient technique that is considered an art more than fishing
  8. 8

    Spain versus England in Euro 2024 final: A contrast of styles
  9. 9 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals
  10. 10 The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad