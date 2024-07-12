Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by 'football-night vandalism'

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 12 July 2024, 12:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's football victory over France on Tuesday night sparked euphoria in many places. One of them was the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, in Benalmádena, where the celebrations ended in mourning for the destruction of an iconic fountain, located for decades in front of the church on the esplanade leading to the train station in the centre of the town.

Benalmádena town hall said on Wednesday that Local Police had already arrested a person allegedly involved in the damage. He is underage.

"The damage is irreversible," said councillor Juan Olea, "We will pursue all avenues to ensure those responsible for this act of vandalism are held accountable for the high costs they have caused". He added that it was an attack on "the heritage of the people of Benalmádena".