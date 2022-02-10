Urgent works to stop raw sewage spilling into the basements of apartment blocks in Torremolinos The residents of the La Cantarranas neighbourhood have been demanding improvements to the sanitation pipes, many of which were broken

Work has already begun on the sanitation pipes of the apartment blocks in La Cantarranas. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall has announced the beginning of essential renovation works in several apartment blocks in the La Cantarranas neighbourhood in Torremolinos.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, and the provincial manager of the housing and rehabilitation agency of Andalucía (Avra), Juan Jesús Bernal, visited the neighborhood earlier this week to inspect the progress of the work.

The residents of the area have been demanding improvements to the sanitation pipes, many of which were broken, resulting in raw sewage spilling into the basement of the buildings.

The project will also include the annual maintenance of the roofs, which, Bernal said had not been previously included in the maintenance plan due to “laziness”.

The Junta de Andalucía has allocated 25,000 euros to the renovation of the sanitation pipes in three of the apartment blocks in Calle Emiliano Zapata, which belong to the Avra and are part of a public housing project that was constructed in 1985.

Margarita del Cid said, "The residents of this area have been suffering problems in their homes for decades, problems that have not been addressed until now. The Junta de Andalucía has already begun the sanitation repairs, as well as addressing a series of problems of deterioration and accessibility.”