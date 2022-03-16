New initiatives, including vegan and vegetarian options, to enrich 12th edition of Torremolinos tapas route This edition will introduce several new measures such as the Tapa Sabor a Malaga and the publication of the tapas passport in English and Spanish

The town hall has announced that the twelfth edition of the Tapas Route of Torremolinos will take place between 29 April and 8 May, although this installment will include several new measures, including the Tapa Sabor a Málaga. This initiative has been included to promote the products and gastronomy of the province, and the winning establishment of this category will be invited to participate in the Feria Gourmet Madrid 2023.

Another new measure will be the inclusion in the ‘tapasport’ of establishments that specialise in vegetarian and vegan dishes, along with those that are suitable for people with celiac disease. The passport offers information about participating establishments and the tapas they offer, and in order to attract more participants, this edition of the booklet will be published in Spanish and English for the first time since the popular gastronomic initiative began. The passport can be obtained from any of the participating bars, or from the town hall.

The route offers a multitude of gourmet tapas made especially by the chefs of the local bars and restaurants of the town at a single price of 2.50 euros, which will include a soft drink, beer or wine.

Establishments interested in participating must register before Friday 1 April, either at the town hall or on www.torremolinos.es