Iconic Torremolinos hotel to host new art and cultural forum The first edition of the event, which takes place at the Hotel Pez Espada from Friday 1 until Sunday 3 April, will present a series of free exhibitions, workshops and concerts

The Hotel Pez Espada in Torremolinos will host the first edition of Forum of Art and Culture from Friday 1 until Sunday 3 April. The event will present a series of cultural activities on the establishment’s patios and exhibition spaces that are aimed at shining a spotlight on the iconic hotel, which during the 1960s and 70s attracted world renowned Hollywood stars and celebrities.

The cycle will offer a collection of paintings in the main exhibition hall by the artist Moncho Azpeitia; while on 2 April between 4pm and 9pm, the Tropical Hall will host an exhibition of video art, offered by David Urbano, director of the art gallery La Casa Amarilla.

On Friday and Saturday from 9pm in the Ondina Restaurant, visitors can enjoy two live music events. The first will be an opera-pop concert performed by the group Notte di Luce; while violinist Klara Gomboc will present her concert, De Pelicular, the following night.

Wine tasting

Other activities will include Art in the Skin, a painting workshop organised by the artist Irina Rabiuc, which will take place in Frankie's Bar on the 2 and 3 of April; while the Vidcriterio magazine will host a wine tasting event in the Montemar Hall between 11am and 8pm on Saturday.

There will also be a series of photographic workshops given by Carlos Torres, who specialises in photography as therapy: these courses demonstrate how taking pictures can improve one’s mental health.

All activities are free.