Ibersol returns to Costa del Sol with four-star hotel in Torremolinos

The Ibersol group returns to the Costa del Sol with a 260-room four-star hotel in Torremolinos. This opening coincides with an expansion of the brand and in which a return to the coast was key. Ibersol has a long history with Andalucía and, on the Costa del Sol, it had a first stage, from 2008 to 2013, with a hotel in Estepona and a second, from 2015 to 2019, in Benalmádena. Now, four years later, it is back with the opening of the Ibersol Torremolinos Beach hotel. Claudio Pérez, of the hotel group, said that "the return to the Costa del Sol was a primary objective for the expansion and positioning of the group. We know the destination and its possibilities well, which is why it was a key step for us".

The 260-room hotel is located on the beachfront, just a few metres from the promenade. Gastronomic offerings include a Lido restaurant, specialising in Mediterranean food, to an Italian corner, and another restaurant for lovers of Asian food. The hotel will also offer a fully equipped wellness centre.

The Ibersol group said that it is returning to Andalucía with "great enthusiasm” and “to consolidate our brand in such an important tourist area both nationally and internationally". Ibersol added that "in the coming years, the priority will be to expand the brand, to grow the products, to consolidate the business structure and to define a business methodology that allows the achievements to be sustainable, while building on the desire to serve the customer, which has been one of the pillars of the group's growth".