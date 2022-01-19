Holiday World's Hydros hotel to be converted into apartments for digital nomads The project will be presented at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid this week

Holiday World will convert the Hydros hotel into 28 sustainable tourist apartments for digital nomads. The project will debut at the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (Fitur) this week.

The Hydros hotel will from March be known as Casamaïa Apartments. Each apartment will have views of the Mediterranean and can be adapted to the needs of guests.

"Guests at Casamaïa will be able to access all the services offered by Holiday World Resort with a single click, in addition to other options offered in the area," Holiday World said.

A Casamaïa web app will allow clients to book spa services, restaurants, access to the beach club, car or bicycle rental, as well as laundry and shopping services.

To meet the demands of tele-workers and digital nomads, the apartments will offer discounts for long stays, high-speed Wi-Fi services and a home office kit for those guests who visit the Costa del Sol for work reasons.

Holiday World also anticipates the Polynesia hotel will open on 3 February with a new system for ‘priority guests’ which is already in operation at the Riwo hotel allowing them to access exclusive services.