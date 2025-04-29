Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Attendees enjoyed live cooking demonstrations, tastings, workshops and live entertainment
Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
The warm temperatures and sunshine attracted a steady flow of visitors to the Sabor a Málaga foodie fair, which brought together producers from all over the province

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 13:49

Residents and visitors in Benalmádena enjoyed the popular Sabor a Málaga food and drink market, which was held in the town for the second consecutive year last weekend. The warm temperatures and sunshine attracted a steady flow of visitors to the 'Sabor a Málaga' foodie fair, which brought together producers from all over the province.

More than 30 family-run businesses presented a variety of different products, including goat's cheese, extra virgin olive oils, honey, chorizo sausages and pork products, olives, pastries, wines and artisan beers, among other things. Attendees also enjoyed live cooking demonstrations, tastings, workshops and live entertainment.

The town hall said the three-day fair “attracted a full house” again this year and offered “a multitude of activities and products from all over the province”.

