Hundreds of Dutch nationals turn out for King's Day street party in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Monday, 28 April 2025, 10:32 Compartir

Hundreds of Dutch residents from Torremolinos and other towns along the Costa del Sol came together in La Carihuela on Saturday to celebrate the 58th birthday of King Willem-Alexandra of the Netherlands. A sea of orange filled the promenade in the Torremolinos neighbourhood as revellers, who were joined by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, enjoyed the glorious weather to mark Koningsdag, or King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands.

The event, which also attracted a multitude of other nationalities that reside in, or were visiting, the town, offered live music and entertainment, a handicraft street market, along with typical Dutch cuisine and plenty of artisan beers.

The crowds began to gather on the seafront around 1pm, and the area was soon filled with what is termed "orange madness", or oranjegekte, a phenomenon that occurs during this national holiday and other major events in the Netherlands.

This popular street party, organised by the cultural department of the town hall and the Voom Voom Club, has been enjoyed by the town’s more than 700 Dutch residents for over ten years, demonstrating the strong bond Torremolinos has with this community.