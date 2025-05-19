Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cyclists set off on their route from the start line in Torremolinos.
Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event
Costa del Sol

Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event

The Día de la Bicicleta y del Patín event took place on Sunday, organised by the town hall; participants followed a route on bikes, skates, scooters or skateboards

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 19 May 2025, 17:49

Hundreds of people came together in Torremolinos on Sunday to participate in the 35th bicycle and skate day (Día de la Bicicleta y del Patín), a free, non-competitive recreational event organised by the sports department of the town hall.

The event, which promotes sports values and healthy lifestyle habits, offered families the perfect opportunity to enjoy a morning in the sun while embarking on a route through the streets of the town on a bicycle, skates, scooter or skateboard.

Many of the participants, some of whom participated in fancy dress, used the day to raise funds for charity and worthy causes. The event offered a variety of activities, along with prizes for various categories, which included the school with the highest participation, the most original fancy-dress costume, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle, among others.

This day is organised as part of the town hall’s campaign to promote cycling and skating as a healthy way to travel and to ease traffic congestion during the summer months, and also as a way to reduce the carbon footprint.

The event, which has the collaboration of the Torremolinos bike route sports association, the La Tribu sports club and the Torremolinos Vikings bike association, was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid. “This has been a magnificent day where people and families have enjoyed the arrival of spring during an event that highlights our town and our fantastic coastline. It is not competitive; it is a participatory event we organise for the enjoyment of all,” she said.

