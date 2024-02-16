Huge heart-shaped Valentine’s sponge cake to raise funds for three Benalmádena charities

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 16 February 2024, 12:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena town hall will host a special Valentine’s event in Plaza de Andalucía to help support several charitable associations in the municipality on Saturday 17 February. Under the banner of Tarta de Corazón Benéfica, the initiative involves the preparation of a huge cake in the shape of a heart, which will be made by Juan Carrasco Blanco, from the Panadería Benalmádena bakery.

The baker will begin making the cake in the morning and it is expected to be ready by around 5pm. The cake will weigh approximately 280 kilos and will be made with 60 kilos of sponge cake, 70 kilos of cream, 30 kilos of raspberry compote, 20 kilos of chocolate and 30 litres of syrup.

Portions of the cake will be served with hot chocolate, and all proceeds will be donated to the Cudeca Foundation, Neurodiverso and the Asociación de Ela.

The town hall said, “We hope that this huge heart-shaped sponge cake will enjoy the same success as the giant Christmas log campaign. We hope to support and give visibility to the problems faced by charitable associations in the municipality. We are open to this type of initiative because they raise funds for good causes.”