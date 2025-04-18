Huge blaze totally guts popular Costa del Sol beach bar, in photos and video

The El Silencio beach bar in Torremolinos, on the western Costa del Sol, has been completely burnt to the ground after a huge fire in the early hours of this Good Friday morning.

According to the 112 Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), several people raised the alarm at around 1.30am when they detected flames and smoke coming from the popular establishment located on the Los Álamos beach, close to Avenida Mar de Alborán.

Local Police, National Police and 061 ambulance crews were deployed to the scene of the incident, although it appears that no injuries were reported. Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB) crews Torremolinos and Alhaurín de la Torre were also mobilised. On their arrival the fire was in full swing and they worked to extinguish it and then dampen down there ara. It appears that the establishment has been almost entirely gutted.

CPB / M. Rivas

The managers of the chiringuito affected by the blaze have expressed their gratitude to the emergency services personnel who acted in the early hours of the morning at their premises and have also indicated that it could have been intentional.

Marina Rivas

In a statement they also assured that they are in contact with the authorities to clarify what happened. "From what we have been told, it could have been intentional," they said. "The Silencio family would like to make special mention of all those people, friends, collaborators and business that have taken action both on social media networks and on a personal level in response to these events. Silencio will return louder than ever".