Well-known hotel in Torremolinos to undergo 7.5 million euro modernisation The three-star hotel, which opened in 1973, is to reopen next April as part of the Tent chain

An image of how the hall at the new-style hotel will look. / sur

One of the best-known hotels in Torremolinos, the three-star Hotel Natali, is to be completely reformed and will reopen next spring as part of Tent hotels. The chain is part of the Fergus Group and this is its first venture in the town. The renovation will cost 7.5 million euros.

Hotel Natali opened in 1973, at the height of the tourism boom. It will reopen in April as Tent Torremolinos with a completely new look including a renovated reception, bar, dining room, gymnasium, lobby, lounges and laundry, among other facilities.

The hotel has 440 rooms and since 1994 it has opened all year round, operating as part of the Inserso programme for pensioners in the winter months. It has 120 employees.

The Fergus chain has four-star and five-star hotels in popular areas of Mallorca, Ibiza, Catalonia and Andalucía. “The company is known for the Mediterranean essence and casual lifestyle in all its hotels, and is a hotel chain that guests like to return to time and time again,” it said in a statement about its latest acquisition.