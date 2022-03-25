Holiday World's new Casamaïa Apartments project opens next week The premium complex on the Costa del Sol consists of 28 apartments and penthouses. They have one or two bedrooms and sea views. The goal is to attract both family holiday tourism and digital nomads

Holiday World’s latest project in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol will open its doors on Wednesday, 30 March. The company calls it a premium complex with 28 apartments and penthouses. The properties have one or two bedrooms with sea views. The goal is to position itself strongly among families visiting Malaga but also to attract digital nomads. In order to do the apartments offer high-speed Wifi and co-working spaces. There will also be discounts for longer stays.

“With Casamaïa Apartments and the amenities they offer, Holiday World responds to the current needs of customers. The apartments have all the features that make guests feel at home: a fully-equipped kitchen, living room and large terrace with Jacuzzi," says the company.

Also, with the new WebApp, guests at the apartments will have access to all of Holiday World’s services. These include swimming pools, hotels, beach clubs, children’s clubs and more. These services are only one click away they say and also assure that the project reinforces their “commitment to sustainability and the environment. The apartments will have maximum energy efficiency and a recycling area for customer use.”

Circular economy

Since 2019 Holiday World has been working on the ‘Change that leaves a real mark’ plan. This means that they implement a circular economy, and the complex will follow guidelines from the European Commission and 2030 Agenda. “Waste management within the framework of the circular economy is key to achieving some of the objectives established in this programme: SDG 12, responsible production and consumption; 13, climate action; 14, underwater life; and 15, life of terrestrial ecosystems”, the company explained.