Holiday World Resort, the largest on the Costa del Sol, targets gamers with new facilities

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 25 March 2024, 16:23

The Costa del Sol's largest tourist resort, Holiday World in Benalmádena Costa, is pitching for a new market aimed at families with keen gamers. Among the new features on offer this coming season is the creation of an area specially designed for the resort's young holidaymakers, aged between 12 and 17 years of age. This area, dubbed 'The Zone', is the nerve centre of the 'gaming zone' where they will find ten PC gaming computer areas, along with video game consoles, rest area, retro area with arcade games such as pinball, air hockey, table football, and an area to record videos, dance, or simply spend some time relaxing.

The resort said they were advised by Giants and Acttiv, a company specialising in hotel entertainment, when designing the area and used the experience of the Malaga-based Atlas Informática to help set up 'The Zone'.

Expects to break records

"This summer, Holiday World Resort expects to break tourist records with its leisure and entertainment offer for all types of guests who want to enjoy a great stay on the Costa del Sol," general manager of the resort Mari Francis Peñarroya said.

The all-inclusive family resort has three four-star hotels, Holiday Polynesia, Holiday Village and Holiday Riwo, a 30,000-square-metre family beach club, the premium tourist apartment complex Casamaïa Apartments and a sports centre on the beachfront of Benalmádena Costa.

Ahead of a planned busy Easter week, the group has brought forward the opening of its beach club, the largest in Malaga province with up to nine swimming pools. An average occupancy rate of 92% is expected for the Easter long weekend. "The resort is getting ready to welcome guests, offering unforgettable experiences that will satisfy the whole family," Peñarroya said.

This year the classic family entertainment programmes have been drawn up for both guests and clients who aren't staying at the resort, and include the Summer Nights by Holiday World Beach Club, shows, live performances and DJ nights. There will also be a special boxing evening following last summer's award of the IBF Welterweight Youth World Champion belt, and will feature important figures from the boxing world and professional bouts scheduled for August 3. "We believe that this season will be a resounding success for both Holiday World and its visitors, who will be able to enjoy new activities and magnificent facilities in the privileged surroundings of the Costa del Sol," Peñarroya added.