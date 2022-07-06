Holiday World Resort kicks off its summer Music&Pool Sunsets programme this week The events will be held every Friday during the summer from 7pm to midnight and will feature live music by local artists

The new Holiday World Resort music evenings in Benalmádena are designed for all the family and will be held every Friday evening during the summer from 7pm to midnight.

The first edition, on 8 July, will feature the group The Harlettes, who will liven up the evening with soul and funk classics.

Live performances will vary throughout the summer with sets from a host of local groups such as Money Makers, who will perform their versions of hits from the 50s to the present, and The Farataos jazz band, among others.

The Music&Pool Sunsets evenings are open to non-residents in addition to hotel guests. Set in the exclusive surroundings of the beach club guests can enjoy good live music and nine swimming pools which feature slides and a wave pool. With entertainment for all ages there will also be surprises at each event.

The ticket price is 45 euros for adults and 35 euros for children and includes entrance to the beach club, access to the pools until sunset, buffet dinner at Le Mirage Restaurant with drinks included, live music with a concert of two 45-minute sets. Tickets can be purchased on the hotel's website and guests staying at the hotel will enjoy a special price.